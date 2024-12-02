Act fast! A fresh Cyber Monday price drop sees this Sony turntable drop to a new low price

This Cyber Monday, one of the best Bluetooth turntables drops even lower in price than the Black Friday saving. We keep our eye out for deals on this five-star turntable all year round and, fortunately, our hard work has paid off.

Right now, the five-star Sony PS-LX310BT is at its lowest-ever price of just £189 at Amazon. That's £10 more than the Black Friday offer, and with an already impressive discount, we weren't expecting it to drop any lower. If you're a music lover, this one's for you.

With it being Cyber Monday and all, you probably don't have long to pick up this £50 saving. Put it this way, if you're on the hunt for a record player that'll give you entertaining sound and is simple to use, then you'll find it hard to beat this deal. It has a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth connectivity so it really is plug and play.

Five stars Sony PS-LX310BT was £239 now £189 at Amazon (save £50)

The five-star PS-LX310BT turntable is easy to set up and delivers good sound. While we thought the price had settled on £199, we were gratefully proven wrong, with the budget turntable really leaning into Cyber Monday with an additional £10 off.

The Sony PS-LX310BT has been on the market for a while now, but that doesn't mean it's not still an incredibly solid choice for listening to your vinyl. Yes, it's a budget-friendly option so may lack some of the 'trendy' aesthetics from its competitors, but if you're looking for a turntable that will provide excellent sound without breaking the bank, then you're in the right place. Even without the discount, it's an affordable package. Take another £50 off and we're laughing.

In our full review, we stated: "What the Sony lacks in terms of top-quality sound, it makes up for by being fun, ridiculously user-friendly and resoundingly listenable." It's not just a first turntable option, but a deck that offers a fully automatic setup with built-in phono stage, the ability to pair up to eight Bluetooth devices, and an incredibly user-friendly design. And that's just one of the reasons we keep putting it in our list of best record players even years after release.

As we mentioned, the phono stage means you can plug it directly into a pair of active speakers, making for a seamless and wireless setup. So, the Sony slots seamlessly into any home audio system.

If you're looking for a hi-fi deal on turntables this Cyber Monday, we've done the searching for you. We'd say the Sony PS-LX310BT is certainly one to consider, especially at this price. But hurry – the deal won't be around for long.

