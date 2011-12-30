If you got a new smartphone or portable for Christmas, chances are you'll need to upgrade the free headphones that came with it to get the best performance. Here's our pick of the best sales bargains we've found:
Panasonic RP-HTX7 £27.09 (Amazon) Read our review
SoundMagic E10 £34.99 (Amazon) Read our review
AKG K450 £49.95 (Richer Sounds) Read our review
Beyerdynamic DTX 101 iE £67.28 (Amazon) Read our review
Klipsch Image X10i £174.95 (Superfi) Read our review
Beyerdynamic T50p £194.95 (Simply Electronics) Read our review
Sennheiser PXC 310 BT £199.99 (Doug Brady Hi-Fi) Read our review
B&W P5 £219 (Superfi) Read our review
Bose QuietComfort 15 £279 (Currys) Read our review
Grado SR325is £299 (Amazon) Read our review
If you see any other great headphone deals, let us know.
