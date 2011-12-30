If you got a new smartphone or portable for Christmas, chances are you'll need to upgrade the free headphones that came with it to get the best performance. Here's our pick of the best sales bargains we've found:

Panasonic RP-HTX7 £27.09 (Amazon) Read our review

SoundMagic E10 £34.99 (Amazon) Read our review

AKG K450 £49.95 (Richer Sounds) Read our review

Beyerdynamic DTX 101 iE £67.28 (Amazon) Read our review



Klipsch Image X10i £174.95 (Superfi) Read our review



Beyerdynamic T50p £194.95 (Simply Electronics) Read our review

Sennheiser PXC 310 BT £199.99 (Doug Brady Hi-Fi) Read our review

B&W P5 £219 (Superfi) Read our review

Bose QuietComfort 15 £279 (Currys) Read our review

Grado SR325is £299 (Amazon) Read our review

If you see any other great headphone deals, let us know.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook