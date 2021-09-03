HiFi Rose releases a CD drive for its music streamers

HiFi Rose has launched a CD drive to pair with its music streamers. The South Korean brand's RSA780 will play CDs as well as rip them, which should be a doddle thanks to the dedicated app on the Rose OS platform.

A toggle switch lets you flick between two modes: Isolation Mode uses digital isolation technology to give you the highest quality playback through a HiFi Rose streamer, while Normal Mode is for reading or writing CDs when connected to a computer.

Like its streamer stablemates, the RSA780 is a suitably premium affair. Its isolated, low-noise design and anti-vibration features should mean seamless playback with no skipping, while its 900g weight should be hefty enough to mean no juddering.

It comes with a USB-B port that, combined with the bundled RSA705 7NOCC hi-fi grade USB cable, should mean high-quality signal transfer.

The RSA780 is available now for £349.

HiFi Rose only launched in the UK in April. It followed its first two digital music streamers with a third in July.

