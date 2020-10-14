Half-price on JBL soundbar and speakers for Prime Day

JBL is offering some very hefty discounts on three of its wireless and TV sound devices for Amazon Prime Day. If you're in the need of a good value Bluetooth speaker or soundbar, then make sure to read on.

The biggest discount of all is on the JBL Boombox which is down by over half-price to £189. That's an enormous £200 off this long battery life portable. If that doesn't take your fancy, then the five star-reviewed JBL Charge 3 is down by 48 percent to just £88. You'll struggle to find punchier sound at that price.

Offering plenty of boom for your buck, JBL's sweet-sounding Bluetooth speaker is fully waterproof and offers the best part of 20 hours of battery life. It's a brilliant party speaker and a steal at this price.View Deal

JBL has a slew of affordable soundbars and, while the JBL 3.1 is not one we've had the pleasure of reviewing, it is the one with the £181 knocked off for Prime Day.

As the name suggests, it's a 3.1ch device made up of a metre-long bar and a separate wireless subwoofer with a 10in drive unit. Together, they boast a 450W output and feature three HDMI-ins with an HDMI ARC out to act as a hub for your games console, disc player and set-top-box.

Not one we've tested but with this huge discount, the JBL 3.1 certainly looks worth a punt. It's set-up to act as a home entertainment hub for all your 4K devices and offers plenty of beef with that 10in subwoofer.

The HDMI sockets are HDCP 2.2 standard and will support 4K HDR content. The JBL 3.1 will also work with Dolby Digital codecs. Bluetooth is included, along with a handy remote control.

