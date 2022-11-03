Great news, Tidal users: you can now share your playlists with friends (and the world)

Tidal has introduced a new feature that should make it much easier for users to share playlists that they have created.

Tidal "Profiles" lets users create a profile name and then publish their playlists, so that other Tidal listeners can enjoy their digital mixtapes. The feature also lets users follow "friends, family and favorite curators," according to the company's help page (opens in new tab).

Tidal members can find a profile in two ways: by searching for a specific Tidal Profile name in the 'Search' box, or through a profile link (select 'Copy Profile' on your profile page and then 'Share the link').

The move has been a long time coming and brings Tidal in line with other music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, both of which already offer similar playlist-sharing facilities.

As with previous versions of Tidal, users can continue to share playlists through social media accounts, but if you tried this, you'll know it can be a clunky process at times.

The update has already begun rolling out to Tidal's iOS, Android and web apps in 62 countries and shouldn't affect any of your existing playlists – don't worry, you won't have to start the curation process all over again.

Users can click on the 'Followers' link on their profile page to see who is following them, or ‘Following’ to see who they are following. Much like Twitter, you can unfollow and block users should the need arise.

Having already introduced a free tier, it looks as though Tidal has Spotify in its sights. Meanwhile, Spotify has announced that it will launch a CD-quality 'Spotify Hi-Fi' tier to compete with Tidal HiFi, which offers audio at up to 1411 kbps for £9.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.99 a month, although no firm launch date has been set.

MORE

Hi-res music streaming services compared: which should you sign up for?

Spotify HiFi is missing something – but will it matter?

MQA audio: What is it? How can you get it?