Grab a pair of five-star Wharfedale speakers for under £100

Here are two fine options if you're in the market for a pair of budget speakers.

The Wharfedale Diamond 9.1s are some of the best affordable speakers we've ever tested. They deliver a transparent, detailed and rhythmic sound – and you can currently save 33% on the already low price in the AV Online sale.

Fancy something a little smaller? You can save on the Diamond 9.0 at Richer Sounds. See below for all the details.

Wharfedale Diamond 9.1 speakers £150 £99.99 at AV Online

These What Hi-Fi? Award-winning speakers sell themselves on what really counts: sound quality. They're worth every penny thanks to near-perfect driver integration, superb delivery and impressive amounts of detail. We rated them five stars when we tested them at £150, so at under £100, they're a bargain.View Deal

Wharfedale Diamond 9.0 £59 £49 at Richer Sounds

At under £50 a pair, these mini speakers are great bang for buck. Ideal for desks, or as an upgrade to the speakers supplied with a microsystem, they feature a front port and punch out plenty of sound per pound. They launched at £100 but are now less than half that price.View Deal

As we said in our review, "the 9.1s look and feel like far more expensive speakers", and they also offer a level of sound quality that belies their price.

They may be a few years old now, and there's plenty of new competition, but good sound doesn't go out of fashion and at this price, they're still great value.

MORE:

Best speaker deals: Bluetooth, wireless, smart

Save £54 on B&W PX7 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Best budget hi-fi speakers