Grab a 48in LG OLED TV for just £799

You can buy a 48in LG OLED TV for just £799 right now at AO.com. This is not a drill. In fact, if you're lucky you can even pick up the LG OLED48A1 for £699 and that's an astonishing price for a premium TV tech set.

The A1 is LG's entry-level OLED series for 2021. It doesn't feature all the same treats and technologies as the top-end OLEDs but it looks like a great way to get a taste of the action for a very reasonable outlay.

We've not had the pleasure of reviewing any of LG's A1 OLEDs so far this year but, as ever, its C1 and G1 OLED TVs have proved very impressive indeed.

The LG OLED48A1 uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 pictiure processor as the B1 (just above in the range) and is still a very smart 4K HDR OLED TV with all the benefits of the apps and streaming services available on LG's webOS TV operating system.

LG OLED TV deal

LG OLED48A1 48in OLED TV £899 £799 at AO.com

Pick up LG's entry-level OLED for 2021 at its lowest-ever price now at AO.com. Not one we've tested but expect vibrant colours and deep blacks. There are no HDMI 2.1 sockets but it does still have eARC and ALLM.

The are, of course, one or two downgrades on the B1 series to consider. The A1 uses a 60Hz rather than 120Hz panel, and it does without any HDMI 2.1 sockets. That makes it less well suited to next-gen gaming than its more premium siblings, but it could be an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV.

With eARC still onboard, it will be able to passthrough a Dolby Atmos signal to any Atmos-enabled soundbars or speakers that you attach. It's also compatible with the Dolby Vision dynamic HDR standard and Dolby Vision IQ, both of which should help squeeze out the best possible picture performance without you having to do much adjustment work.

If that sounds like what you're after, then head over to the LG OLED48A1 page at AO.com. The A1 is listed at £899 but AO will drop off £100 once you put it in your basket.

There is also a chance to remove a further £100 and take the price down to £699. Cruise around the AO site and you might find a banner pop up with a code offer for £100 off an OLED TV. Combine the two of these and you've got yourself a real bargain. No promises but do keep them peeled.

