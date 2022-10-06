Google's new Pixel Tablet will launch in 2023 with its own charging speaker dock

As part of the Pixel 7-centric Made By Google Event, we got our first look at the Google Pixel Tablet. Teased back in May 2022 during the I/O event, Google's illusive tablet has flown under the radar as of late... until now.

Google's latest stab at an Android-based tablet is backed by its new Tensor G2 in-house processor and features a rounded, minimalist design. Google has equipped the tab with stylus and split screen support, with the hopes of catering to all; from those wanting an entertainment device to those after a productivity machine.

It's easy to underestimate the Pixel tablet as on the surface it doesn't look particularly special by tablet standards, however, it has a trick up its sleeve that can change its functionality completely. The Pixel Tablet can be magnetically attached to a wireless speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart display device.

It's reminiscent of the Nest Hub 2nd Generation and gives the Pixel Tablet the ability to become a smart photo frame, or can be used to prop the tablet up for comfortable viewing while charging at the same time.

A versatile gimmick like this may bring enough merit for Google's tablet to thrive, although it might be too early to tell quite yet. Google's tablet debut was more of a tease than a full-on reveal, with no details on the display or audio capabilities of the Pixel Tablet, or even whether the dock will be bundled with the Pixel Tablet or have to be bought separately. But with a vague launch date of 2023, there's still plenty of time for Google to unveil more about its mysterious tablet.

