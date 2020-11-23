Google Black Friday deals: 50% off Nest speakers, Pixel 4a deals and more

Google Black Friday deals have officially landed. The tech giant's online store is now stuffed with discounts on its own-brand tech, including a very generous 50 per cent off the Google Nest Mini smart speaker.

We were fans of the Nest Mini at £49, so now that it's £24 consider us huge fans. It's Google's budget smart speaker, and is a stylish and affordable way to inject Google Assistant into your home.

Want something beefier? The Google Home Max, which features a pair of 4.5in woofers, has been slashed from £299 to £199. That's a chunky £100 discount. It's also worth remembering that this speaker debuted at £399 when it arrived in the UK back in 2018. So that makes it half price... sort of.

You can also bag a more modest £20 off the brand-new Google Nest Audio, which is usually £90. It's not the best-sounding speaker we've tested, but it's well made, easy to operate and answers every request with finesse. At £70, it's a bit of a bargain.

Not to be left out, the Nest Hub Max is also £50 off. It's a smart speaker with a 10-inch screen, HD camera and facial recognition, and now both the 'Chalk' and 'Charcoal' versions are just £169.

The regular Nest Hub – without the camera – has also had the Black Friday treatment. Google has reduced all four colours from £80 to only £60.

Fancy a new phone instead (or indeed as well as)? There's currently £30 off the 2020-launched Google Pixel 4a – it was £349, but is now £319. We've not reviewed this near-flagship handset, but the 4a boasts a faster chip and better camera than the Pixel 4, which we rated four stars.

It's well worth browsing the Google Black Friday deals virtual storefront for Black Friday bargains, but there are plenty more deals to be had elsewhere, including Amazon Black Friday deals on everything from 4K TVs to wireless headphones.

