Get the LG G2 for well under a grand with this once in a lifetime OLED TV deal

While we're already whipped up in a frenzy over LG's 2024 OLED TV lineup, it's still worth looking back at the older models as there are a few unmissable deals to be had right now. A prime example of this is the LG G2, which served as the manufacturer's flagship OLED TV for 2022.

It launched at an undeniably premium price point of £2399 for the 55-inch model (we reviewed the 65-inch variant which was priced at £3300), but thanks to nearly two years of savings and an apparent healthy amount of stock remaining, you can pick it up for much cheaper right now.

The big news here is the 55-inch model dropping to a mere £899 (save £1500) at Richer Sounds, which is a jaw-dropping saving on a TV that still pulls out all the stops. The 65-inch model is also on sale for £1199 (save an incredible £2101) and the 77-inch is down to £2199 with the free Richer Sounds VIP membership (save £2301).

LG OLED55G2 OLED TV <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Flg-oled65g26la.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" target="_blank"> £2399 £899 at Richer Sounds (save £1500)

The 55-inch version of the LG G2 OLED is down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Launching at £2399, and dropping to £899 recently, this G2 deal is simply too good to miss.

When we reviewed the 65-inch version of the LG G2 OLED, we praised not only the "richer and more expressive" bright spots over the LG C2 but also the "immaculate reproduction of shadow detail in dark picture areas". In terms of contrast and handling of visual dynamics, the G2 OLED is truly exceptional. We expect this slightly smaller version of the G2 to perform equally well, and it shares practically all the same features as its larger counterpart.

It deals with motion superbly, too, with a Cinematic Movement option available to give more consistent and less choppy results on TV shows, movies and games. As we wrote at the time, "Gaming on the OLED65G2 is so much fun, in fact, that it’s hard to believe it’s legal". How's that for an endorsement, gamers?

You even get four HDMI 2.1 sockets on this set, support for Dolby Vision HDR at 4K/120Hz (great for Xbox Series X players). Even some of the upcoming OLED TVs being released this year that cost three times as much as the G2 won't have four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, so gamers should take note.

The G2 isn't short on features, either, offering up AI-boosted image upscaling, a Dynamic Tone Mapping system to map the light range of HDR sources, plus a very impressive Alpha 9 Gen 5 LG processor.

It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, and it has just been updated to support LG's 2023 version of its webOS interface. App compatibility is broad, and the updated software includes a redesigned interface with less clutter in the sponsored content area. It's worth noting that this TV is designed to be wall-mounted with the included Zero Gap Wall Mount, although you can buy a desktop stand separately if needed.

