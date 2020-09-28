Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p in early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is still a couple of weeks away, but the deals have started already. The retail giant is now offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p.

This deal is available only to Amazon Prime members, however Amazon is also offering non-Prime members three months for 99p.

The deal is available now until 11:59pm on 14th October, i.e the end of Prime Day.

Amazon Music Unlimited £7.99/£9.99 £0.99 for four months

There's a saving of around £28 to be had if you take a four-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. Tunes are ad-free, you can listen offline, and you get unlimited skips. After the trial, the price reverts to £7.99/£9.99 a month. View Deal

Don't have a Prime membership? You can sign up to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial.

After the discounted period is up, Amazon Music Unlimited reverts to its typical monthly price of £7.99 for Prime members, or £9.99 for non-Prime members.

To be eligible, you can't hold a current subscription to Music Unlimited, or currently be enjoying a free trial. You also can't have had a free trial in the past.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to 60 million tracks, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as offline playback and hands-free listening using Alexa. There are also no pesky adverts.

It's basically a step up from the standard Amazon Music (which comes free with Prime and gives you two million tracks), but it's not as premium as Amazon Music HD, which gives you CD-quality music.

