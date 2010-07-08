Trending

Flagship Marantz AV receiver hits the shops next month

By News 

SR7005 goes on sale in August at £1400, offers six-in-two-out HDMI 1.4 pass-through for 3D

Marantz SR7005

Other Audyssey technologies onboard include DSX processing to provide additional speakers at the front-wide area, Dynamic EQ for listening at low volumes and Dynamic Volume to equalise out differing levels when viewing.

A built-in media player handles streaming music and still images, plus internet radio, there's a USB input offering digital connection for iPods, and the Marantz M-XPort will connect adapters including the RX101 Bluetooth receiver.

The amplifier section delivers 7x125W, and the SR7005 will be available in black or silver.

