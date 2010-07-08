Other Audyssey technologies onboard include DSX processing to provide additional speakers at the front-wide area, Dynamic EQ for listening at low volumes and Dynamic Volume to equalise out differing levels when viewing.
A built-in media player handles streaming music and still images, plus internet radio, there's a USB input offering digital connection for iPods, and the Marantz M-XPort will connect adapters including the RX101 Bluetooth receiver.
The amplifier section delivers 7x125W, and the SR7005 will be available in black or silver.
Flagship Marantz AV receiver hits the shops next month
