Fitness fanatic? These Black Friday running headphone deals certainly fit the bill

Seasoned runner with a million miles under your belt, or just getting in shape in anticipation of putting on some extra Christmas timber? You're in luck, sports fan: Black Friday is a runner's paradise, with many of the best running headphones (and probably quite a lot of sports gear) heavily reduced in price.

We've selected three of the finest deals we've come across this Black Friday to give you the best chance of burning the calories without burning a hole in your wallet: the Jabra Elite 4 Active (£69 at Amazon), the JBL Reflect Pro (£99 at Richer Sounds) and the Beats Fit Pro (£149 at Amazon). Read on and take your pick.

Best Black Friday running headphones

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro was £200 now £139 at Amazon (save £51)

We've not seen the Beats Fit Pro drop that much before, and this happens to be the lowest they've ever fallen since their release a few years back. That discount is very welcome, as the Fit Pro are lively sounding, immensely likeable buds which, thanks to their clever wing fit construction, nestle into your ears snugly and securely. Running fanatics and gym fiends should find them a very attractive proposition indeed.

Similar deal also at Currys, John Lewis and Very.

They may have just missed out on a coveted four-star review, but the Beats Fit Pro definitely have their fans here at What Hi-Fi?, mainly because, like the JBLs below, they give you exactly what you need for the job they were built to do.

That inner-ear wing fit might seem odd, yet it works superbly. The Fit Pro are so wonderfully secure and stable that you'll soon forget you're wearing them, while the sound is some of Beats' best for a while: it's lively, dynamic and just what you need from a pair of fitness buds. With loads of Apple-friendly features and seamless integration with iOS (and Android, to be fair), they're certainly ones to keep an eye on.

Read our full Beats Fit Pro review

JBL Reflect Flow Pro was £129 now £99 at Richer Sounds (save £30)

Ignore the fact that the name's a bit of a mouthful, this is a deal that's well worth your time. The JBL Reflect Flow Pro (see, it rhymes!) are five-star performers and arguably the best sporty buds in town. We love their fit, reliability and comfort, as well as that lively, punchy JBL sound to keep you motivated for miles. A solid discount on some very, very solid buds.

Five stars.

The JBL Reflect Flow Pro have been around for a while now, but they're still some of the finest earbuds around. In terms of giving you what you need from a pair of running headphones, such as comfort, fit, reliability and a peppy, lively sound, you really can't go wrong with the Flow Pro.

Even the battery life is decent, while an IP68 rating is pretty much unbeatable at this level, and you could pretty much swim in them and they'd still be serviceable. In terms of all-round athletes, these buds are arguably gold medallists.

Read our full JBL Reflect Flow Pro review

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra Elite 4 Active was £120 now £60 at Very (save £60)

Small, light and vibrant to listen to, the Elite 4 Active are a great choice for when you need a pair of robust, well-made and exciting buds that can be used every day or as part of your workout set-up. And that discount? It's not half bad, either.

Deal also at Amazon

Read our Jabra Elite 4 Active review

In terms of the biggest discount, these Jabra Elite 4 are really in a class of their own. Half price? Unbelievable.

Small and light to wear and quite vibrant to listen to, the Elite 4 Active could be ideal for those who aren't super, super active – perhaps someone who is just getting started on their fitness journey. They're also very reliably made and with a sonic profile that feels organised and energetic enough to keep you adequately motivated as you go.

The only drawback, one feels, is that there aren't that many concessions to them being "active" in terms of fit, and we'd really like to see Jabra including some hooks, wings or other structural elements to provide greater comfort and stability to the wearer. Still, as a pair of starter workout buds at a mega discount, these Elite 4 Active 4 are the real deal.

Read our full Jabra Elite 4 review

