Sony slashes the price of five-star wireless earbuds in a flurry of early Black Friday deals

The early Black Friday deals are really coming in thick and fast right now, and we've just found a trio of super savings. Our current star pupil Sony has seen three of its finest, Award-winning wireless earbuds – the premium WF-1000XM5, the affordable noise cancelling WF-C700N, and the budget WF-C500 – enjoy major discounts across a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Very, John Lewis, Argos and Sony's own official website.

This is big news in the wearable audio world, as Sony is currently ruling this particular roost with an astonishing run of successes across its in-ear and over-ear models. Every single one of these products received five-star reviews before scooping up What Hi-Fi? Awards, so you can be assured we're recommending low prices on poor performers. These wireless earbuds are all the real deal, so to speak.

It certainly pays to shop around for the best price. too. The retailers we've listed above are currently matching one another blow for blow in terms of dropping their tags equally low, apart from Amazon which has undercut its rivals by offering the C700N at their cheapest ever price of £75 (compared to £79 elsewhere) and the C500 a penny cheaper than other retailers at £44.99 (compared with £45 elsewhere).

The point to note here is that prices are neither static nor entirely consistent, so keep an eye on each retailer mentioned to see if they're willing to drop things lower in a bid to outdo their rivals. These prices are all superb, but they could edge towards their lowest levels ever when Black Friday arrives on November 24th.

Here are the details you need to know on all three Sony deals:

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £219 at Amazon (save £40)

Current 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award winners and easily some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, the WF-1000XM5 have taken the baton from the WF-1000XM4 and absolutely run with it. The feature set is as bulging as you'd expect, with ANC, excellent call quality, DSEE file upscaling and Bluetooth Multipoint all on board, but it's the way that the XM5 sound which really won us over. Yes, they retain the dynamic spirit of their predecessors, but the levels of insight and detail are on another level. Give them a bit of time to truly run in and they'll reward you endlessly.

