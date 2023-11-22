I'm a keen runner and I'd recommend these brilliant Beats buds as a Black Friday no-brainer

We haven't necessarily been that charitable about Beats' recent run of headphones over the last few years, but every rule has its exceptions.

One pair of Beats buds I personally love is the Beats Fit Pro, a clever and user-friendly AirPods alternative that might just be the best buds the US brand has made in a very long while. In terms of fulfilling their primary purpose as a comfortable, fun-sounding and secure fitting set of fitness in-ears, the Fit Pro are seriously hard to beat. I've also got a pair of old Powerbeats knocking around at home as part of my workout setup, and they've been going for more than five years – so I know just how reliable and easy to use the company's fitness wearables can be when push comes to shove.

Black Friday has now made this firm recommendation into a genuinely superb deal. Decent running headphones aren't always easy to come by as the requirements for fitness buds are more niche than your standard pair, so if you're after the perfect fitness companions and are keen to save some serious cash in the process, I'd urge you to give the Fit Pro a chance, especially now that they're just £149 at Amazon and various other retailers. That's a drop of £51 from their original £200 test price.

If I could pick any pair of running headphones to recommend, these Beats beauties would be the ones every time.

Beats Fit Pro was £200 now £149 at Amazon (save £51)

We've not seen the Beats Fit Pro drop that much before, and this happens to be the lowest they've ever fallen since their release a few years back. That discount is very welcome, as the Fit Pro are lively sounding, immensely likeable buds which, thanks to their clever wing fit construction, nestle into your ears snugly and securely. Running fanatics and gym fiends should find them a very attractive proposition indeed. Deal on all colours.

Deal also at Currys, John Lewis and Very .

If you do a lot of running, working out or any other strenuous activities with headphones on or in, you'll know that one of the major things preventing you from really getting in the zone can be getting a secure fit. Over-ear cans are ok for a few reps at the gym but tend to let you down on the track, whereas many in-ear models always run the risk of coming loose or being lost if they're not designed for sporting endeavours. Decent wireless running earbuds are frustratingly hard to come by.

Thankfully, the Beats Fit Pro are here to save the day, and I can personally attest to just how good they are. I've always been a fan of the over-ear hook design which, as the name suggests, involves a larger hook going over your lobes (see the PowerBeats Pro), so I wasn't convinced by the strange, in-ear wing design of the strikingly lilac test pair of buds we had knocking around our offices. It just didn't seem like enough...

How wrong I was. When that in-ear hook finds its place, the Fit Pro are as secure and stable as a fifty-year marriage. Once you're up and running, so to speak, there's never a hint that they'll come loose or drop out, something which every runner dreads. That sound, meanwhile, is more than enough to keep you motivated across the miles, filling your head with the lively, dynamic sound profile you need from a pair of fitness buds. Stunningly, they're probably some of the best-sounding buds Beats has produced in a good while.

They're also stacked with Apple-friendly features (although Android is well-supported too thanks to a dedicated Beats app), including on-ear controls, support for Spatial Audio, solid active noise cancelling and the seamless integration with iOS and one-touch pairing enjoyed by their AirPods cousins.

So there you have it. Anyone seeking a fun, easy-to-use and secure pair of running earbuds has to check out this awesome discount on the Beats Fit Pro, especially now that they've hit their lowest price yet. If you don't, I just might...

MORE:

Not convinced? Read our Beats Fit Pro review

Beats headphones make Amazon's Top 100 Deals for Black Friday, but I've found better

Seeking some in-ears? Sony has slashed its five-star wireless earbuds

These are the best wireless headphones you can buy

Our Black Friday hub has all the information and best UK deals live now