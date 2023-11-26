Don't buy Apple AirPods 3 this Cyber Monday, I've found a better wireless earbuds deal

If you own an Apple iPhone, iPad or laptop and want to pair it with a pair of wireless earbuds, there's a good chance Apple AirPods might be near the top of your wish list as we head into Cyber Monday.

After all, they're made to work seamlessly with Apple kit and in my experience, ease of use is half the battle. Decent Apple AirPods deals can be quite rare, but the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales tend to bring out the best discounts every year.

The best AirPods deal this year, in my opinion, is for the AirPods Pro 2. Currently, you can get £50 off which takes the asking price down to £199 at Amazon.

But if you were contemplating the AirPods 3 as your Cyber Monday purchase (they're currently £159 with £20 off at Amazon), then I'd ask that you seriously reconsider. There's a deal on a pair of Sony wireless earbuds which makes any AirPods 3 savings redundant. Read on and I'll explain why.

The AirPods 3 are a solid four-star pair of AirPods but I'd be looking to stretch to the AirPods Pro 2, especially with their Cyber Monday discount. I think they easily justify the jump in price just from how much more comfortable I find them to use. And that's before we even talk sound quality and noise cancelling.

Alternatively, you could save yourself a huge wad of cash by switching your attention from the AirPods 3 to the Sony WF-C700N. I haven't come across a pair of wireless earbuds that's offered this much value for money for some time. And in the Cyber Monday sales, you can grab a pair for just £75 at Amazon.

They sound musical, mature, refined, and detailed. In our WF-C700N review, we said “there’s a fantastic sense of power and drive on display that grabs your attention and hooks you into the song.” I really do think they're a better sonic bet than Apple's offering.

They also boast impressive levels of comfort. 7.5 hours of battery life, a rechargeable carry case and they even offer noise cancelling which isn't on the AirPods 3 spec sheet.

I’m regularly getting asked for recommendations from family, friends and friends of friends and I really think these are a bit of a no-brainer, especially given they're sitting at just £75/$85 on Amazon.

