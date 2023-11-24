You could save 51% on Beats headphones this Black Friday – but we have a better idea!

When is a Black Friday deal not a Black Friday deal? Well, when there's a much better alternative.

We're open-minded when it comes to testing products and never pass judgment before we've spent many days using them and reviewing them in full. But once we have done that, we're happy to give honest advice you can trust - and right now, we're not sure we'd recommend you buy Beats headphones, even with such huge Black Friday discounts.

We've tested the Beats Studio Pro and the Beats Solo Wireless, both of which are on offer in the Black Friday sales, but we gave both pairs of headphones a 3-star review. Average. That's our verdict – and that means there are better alternatives.

The good news is those better headphones are also on offer this Black Friday. So, here's what we think you should buy instead of those Beats.

Want more choices? Check out our complete round-up of the best Black Friday headphone deals.

The best Beats alternatives