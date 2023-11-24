You could save 51% on Beats headphones this Black Friday – but we have a better idea!

When is a Black Friday deal not a Black Friday deal? Well, when there's a much better alternative.
We're open-minded when it comes to testing products and never pass judgment before we've spent many days using them and reviewing them in full. But once we have done that, we're happy to give honest advice you can trust - and right now, we're not sure we'd recommend you buy Beats headphones, even with such huge Black Friday discounts.
- UK deals: save up to 38% on Beats headphones
- US deals: save up to 51% on Beats headphones
We've tested the Beats Studio Pro and the Beats Solo Wireless, both of which are on offer in the Black Friday sales, but we gave both pairs of headphones a 3-star review. Average. That's our verdict – and that means there are better alternatives.
The good news is those better headphones are also on offer this Black Friday. So, here's what we think you should buy instead of those Beats.
The best Beats alternatives
Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones
UK:
was £99 now £78 at Amazon (save £21)
US:
was $148 now $130 at Amazon (save $18)
For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that deliver good ANC and a strong feature set. They also have a bass-heavy sound signature, not unlike the Beats. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones
UK: was £
350 now £199 at Argos (save £151)
US:
was $348 now £240 at Walmart (save $108)
These premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver on all fronts. As we said in our review, they're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great at this knockdown price. Five stars