Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to lowest ever price on Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the latest and greatest entrant to Amazon's stellar Fire Stick family: It has more power, more memory and a quicker Wi-Fi 6 connection compared to the standard Fire TV Stick 4K. Though, it's important to remember that if you plan on benefiting from Wi-Fi 6 you're going to need a Wi-Fi 6 compatible router.

It's 40 per cent faster, thanks to its new quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. There's also a new, faster 750MHz GPU and ALLM for gamers, while it also uses 15 per cent less power in low power mode than the standard 4K Stick. You can also use this Fire Stick for cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, thanks to its relatively beefy internals and gamer-focused features.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also offers 4K support, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos for some of the best image and audio quality streaming services can deliver. On top of that, with the Fire TV OS, you'll get access to tons of Amazon functionality alongside access to all your favorite streaming services, too.

If you're in the market for a no-compromises streaming stick and you like the Amazon ecosystem, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's flagship streamer, and at just $35, this device already known for its value becomes an even better deal.

