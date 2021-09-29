Epson EH-LS12000B 4K projector brings big screen HDMI 2.1 gaming

Epson has unleashed a pair of 4K laser projectors, with HDMI 2.1 ports, designed for home cinema fun and some big screen, low-lag gaming. The Epson EH-LS12000B and Epson EH-LS11000W are HDR10+ ready, and raring to go.

At the core of these devices is an all-new 4K image processing chip and Epson's 3LCD projection technology. This uses a different panel for each of the RGB streams, with no colour wheel required and, hopefully, no rainbow fringing to the on-screen picture either. Motion processing and image sharpening filters are also included.

The laser light sources help to create a claimed dynamic contrast of 2,500,000:1. The only difference between the two projectors is that the Epson EH-LS12000B is capable of a light output of 2700 lumens while the Epson EH-LS11000W is a little less bright at 2500 lumens.

The star of the show for both, though, is the low-lag gaming promise. That comes courtesy of an HDMI 2.1 port which is compatible with the 4K@120Hz gaming of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the latest gaming PCs. Epson claims input lag times of below 20ms.

Both projectors feature motorised optics that should help with ease of set-up. Their lenses have a 2.1x optical zoom, focus and shift (±96.3% vertical and ±47.1% horizontal), all of which are powered. They're also both Calman-ready, should you want to use calibration software.

Epson's 3LCD home cinema projectors tend to make for natural, colour-nuanced viewing. Hopefully, the use of laser technology will complement performance.

The EH-LS11000W and EH-LS12000B will be on sale in October and November 2021, respectively, priced at £4100 and £4400.

