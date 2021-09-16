Elipson Music Centre Connect HD adds streaming to the all-in-one device

Elipson has announced a new Music Centre all-in-one device, and this one comes with the addition of streaming. Wi-fi means you can stream from online music services and use the Elipson Music Centre Connect HD as part of a multi-room system, making it more of a one-stop shop for all your digital music needs.

The Music Centre HD launched in 2019 without wi-fi.

As well as wi-fi, the Music Centre Connect HD boasts an integrated amplifier, DAB/FM Tuner, CD player and Bluetooth (with support for the SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX HD codecs).

It has two 120W class-D amplifiers featuring ICE Power technology, and a range of both digital and analogue connections. These include twin RCAs, a mini-jack and optical input, a pre-out connector to an optional second power amplifier, plus a USB port for playing MP3s/WMAs and an Ethernet for a wired internet connection.

You can also hook up a separate subwoofer using the dedicated output, which has an adjustable filter covering frequencies between 50 and 200Hz. That means it should be compatible with most main speakers.

The addition of aptX HD Bluetooth means you can wirelessly play hi-res music files up to 24-bit from a nearby device, while the wi-fi lets you play hi-res audio files in Solo mode or CD-quality audio files in Multi-room mode.

You can stream from the Qobuz, Spotify, Tidal and Deezer music services, or use music files stored on another device. To do so, and for multi-room use, you'll need the Elipson Connect App.

The Music Centre Connect HD will launch in the UK later this month, and cost £899. A gunmetal stand with cable path is also available for an extra £149. It's coming soon to the US and Australia, and will cost $1199 and AU$1699.

