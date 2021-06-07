Early Prime Day deal: save up to 40% on Fire TVs at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2021 isn't until 21-22 June, but the online retailer has kicked things off early with up to 40% off Fire TVs. Shoppers can pick up a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV for just $220 (saving 31%) or a 50-inch Toshiba for only $310 (saving 28%).

The 2020-released Insignia 43DF710NA21 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition is rated 4 out 5 by Amazon users and boasts access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more, so you won't be short of movies and TV shows to stream. And there's $100 off right now.

If you can stretch to the 50-inch Toshiba 50LF621U21, you'll be rewarded with support for Dolby Vision HDR, Amazon's Fire TV platform, and a voice remote. We've not reviewed either of these cheap TVs but on paper, it looks like there's some value to be had.

Both are marked as a 'Deal of the Day', so head over to Amazon now if you fancy making a quick and easy $100 saving...

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021

Insignia 43-inch Fire TV (43DF710NA21) $319.99 $219.99

Insignia makes some of the most popular cheap 4K Ultra HD TVs around. This 2020 model has plenty going for it including Fire TV and a voice remote. Save $100 in the early Prime Day sale.

Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV (50LF621U21) $369.99 $309.99

It's unusual to see a 50-inch 4K on sale at this price, let alone one from a big-name brand with Dolby Vision HDR support. But that, folks, is why there's so much hype around Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. Grab this $60 saving while you can.

Bit out of your price range? The 32-inch Toshiba 32LF221U21 is down from $200 to a tempting $130 – a saving of $70 off the MSRP. This model doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR but does have the Fire TV smart platform and three HDMI ports.

If money's tight, or you simply want one of the cheapest Amazon Prime Day TV deals so far, you can grab the 24-inch Insignia 24DF310NA21 for only $99. Yep – the smallest TV in the sale gets the biggest discount with 41% off the usual price of $170.

This year's Amazon Prime Day is set to be the company's biggest ever, with Amazon hiring for 75,000 new fulfilment jobs to cope with demand. We'll be here to guide you straight to the best deals as the Prime Day 2021 action ramps up.

