Don’t wait for Black Friday, this lowest-ever price on AirPods Pro won’t be bettered (probably)

If you've been eyeing up Apple's AirPods Pro 2 wireless ANC earbuds but can't stretch to that premium £249 / $249 price tag, well I've got good news. Amazon's October Prime Day 2 event started yesterday and ends tonight, and while we've seen plenty of great headphone deals during this time, the best AirPods deals aren't even on Amazon at all.

I've done some hunting and found that Apple's five-star flagship AirPods Pro 2nd Generation buds are down to the lowest price I've ever seen – at just under £190 over at OnBuy. That's a pretty juicy £59 off (or 24 per cent off) these premium wireless buds that usually don't fall under £229 across most retailers.

I've been using the AirPods Pro 2 every day since they were first announced in September 2022 and, if you're a dedicated iPhone user, I can genuinely say these are easily the best wireless buds to use with any iOS device. Apple rarely drops such big deals on its products and there's a good chance this deal will disappear as the clock strikes midnight tonight. And even though Black Friday is a month away and brings with it more discounts, I'm not sure we'll see such a good deal on these Apple buds, at least not in the short term, which is why I don't think you should ignore this lowest-ever price.

AirPods Pro 2nd generation was £249 now £189.70 at OnBuy (save £59)

Apple’s flagship ANC earbuds are five-star favourites and a must-have for iOS die-hards. Boasts impressive ANC, a hugely enjoyable sound, along with plenty of new features such as adaptive audio and conversation mode. This £59 saving is on the model with the Lightning connector, while those wanting the new USB-C case can check out the John Lewis deal below for the best price.

Five stars

Price check: £209 @ John Lewis | £229 @ Amazon UK

In our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, we complimented their clear, detailed sound, excellent noise-cancelling and awesome battery life. ANC was vastly improved as well, courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip – it's subtle but effective, with an open presentation that makes wearing them on long journeys comfortable.

It's worth noting you can now get these earbuds with two different charging cases if you look online – either the new USB-C connector case that Apple unveiled this September 2023 or the original Lightning connector case. I've been using both versions and can confidently say that, apart from the connection method, there is no change at all to the earbuds themselves or to the performance. So it's definitely worth going with the cheaper model if you're on a bargain hunt.

The battery life is also the same between the two models: you get six hours on a single charge but a beefy 30 hours overall with the charging case. Thanks to a recent iOS 17 software update, there are new features such as Adaptive Audio (which dynamically adjusts the ANC level depending on your surrounding's noise levels) and Conversation Awareness (which pauses music when it recognises you're speaking). Personally, I find that these features work really well and make the AirPods Pro as useful and fun to use as other five-star buds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

I certainly haven't heard a pair of in-ear AirPods sound as musical, detailed or powerful, either. While the excellent Sony WF-1000XM5 pips them when it comes to outright detail and transparency, the AirPods Pro 2 remain a really fantastic, fun listen. They're still the pair I grab whenever I leave the house. They fit well, the features and playback controls are incredibly intuitive to use and change on the fly – it's a seamless experience.

All in all, the new AirPods Pro 2 are a great pair of premium wireless earbuds and work beautifully with other Apple kit. And, thanks to this excellent lowest-ever price at OnBuy that brings them well under £200, you've got a chance to get hold of a pair for the best deal you might see all year.

