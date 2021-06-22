Don't buy the Echo Buds this Prime Day (choose these cheap wireless earbuds instead)

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day and there are plenty of temptingly large discounts on offer. One such deal is on the Amazon Echo Buds. The company's own wireless earbuds have had a huge 58% discount, dropping their price from £119.99 to £49.99.

But we're going to level with you: there are better options out there. We rated the Echo Buds just two stars in our review, noting hit and miss touch controls and similarly patch sound performance.

Amazon Echo Buds £119 £49 (save £70)

There's a big saving on Amazon's true wireless earbuds, too. These AirPods rivals offer decent noise cancellation and a reasonable battery life, and are a much more tempting proposition at this discounted price.View Deal

So what should you buy instead?

Firstly, there's the Sony WF-1000XM3. A superb, five-star set of wireless earbuds they've had their price slashed for Prime Day, from £220 to £129.99. They've been replaced by the much more expensive XM4 this year so are now even better value.

Want something cheaper? We hear you. How about the Cambridge Melomania 1+. This British audio specialist has delivered superb sound and functionality from these true wireless earbuds and they're now down from £119 to £99.

Even cheaper? We have another pair of five-star wireless earbuds to recommend. The EarFun Air Pro may have a silly name but their performance is nigh-on faultless for the price tag. The price? For Prime Day they're reduced from £69 to £55. Bargain.

So we're sorry, Amazon, but we think your Echo Buds deal can be beaten...

MORE:

We round-up the best Prime Day headphones deals so far

And the best Prime Day TV deals live right now

Our pick of all the best Prime Day tech deals 2021