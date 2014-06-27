Trending

Dirac M-Suite aims to improve the sound from your mobile phone

The "combination of technologies" that'll enhance sound quality from mobile devices makes its first appearance in the Xiaomi Mi Pad

Swedish audio tech provider Dirac has announced the launch of its M-Suite, which it describes as a "combination of technologies" that will enhance the sound quality from your mobile device.

And it hasn't taken long for the Dirac M-Suite to make its first appearance, with the Mi Pad tablet (below) from Chinese tech firm Xiaomi becoming the first product to incorporate the new package.

There are three Dirac technologies that form part of the M-Suite, including Dirac HD Sound. This has been designed to provide "tailor-made sound correction" for headphones and speakers.

Meanwhile, an advanced sound field control technology and Dirac Power Sound have been built into the M-Suite to offer "faithful playback of surround sound" and the "loudest possible sound"

All three technologies are intended to fulfil their intended purpose without sacrificing sound quality – and this will, in turn, look to deliver an optimum audio experience for when you're on the go.

Dirac technology coordinator and co-founder Dr Nilo Casimiro Ericsson said: “Many mobile device manufacturers are realising the importance of audio quality.

"Dirac is happy to be able to provide our customers with a unified platform that ensures they get the absolute best performance out of their device."

The launch of M-Suite comes not long after Dirac unveiled its Unison sound optimisation technology for in-car and high-performance audio systems.

According to Dirac, its latest concept "precisely unites the output of speakers" in order to deliver a "lifelike listening experience" – whether you're out on the road or in your living room.

by Pete Hayman

