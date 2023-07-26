Denon's new trio of AV receivers have 8K, Dolby Atmos, and a surprisingly low price tag

Home cinema fans, this one’s for you. Denon has added three entry-level 8K AVRs to its S-Series, designed to fill small to mid-sized rooms with joyous surround sound, including Dolby Atmos audio.

All three models are designed to provide "an entry point for those wanting to take their first steps into the world of surround sound". So if you want to upgrade your TV or soundbar set-up with a full surround speaker system, these new AV receivers could be worth a look.

The latest additions to Denon’s S-Series are the first in the range to support 8K pictures and all sit at accessible price points: AVR-S770H (£699 / €779), AVR-S670H (£599 / €679) and AVC-S670H (£549 / €629).

All three models feature all the ins and outs you’d expect to find on a conventional all-rounder for TV, movies, and gaming. You’ll find three 4K-supporting HDMI inputs, three 8K-supporting HDMI inputs, an eARC HDMI output, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

In terms of power, the AVR-S770H can deliver 140 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1kHz, THD 1 per cent, 1ch driven) while the AVR-S670H and AVC-S670H models pump out a tad less at 135 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1kHz, THD 1 per cent, 1ch driven).

Denon’s HEOS streaming software is also integrated, allowing users to stream music to any HEOS-enabled speaker throughout the home. The trio of new AVRs also includes Audyssey MultEQ software for accurate calibration to optimise your listening experience in your specific room.

The higher-end model, the AVR-S770H, can be configured in either a 7.2 or 5.2.2 surround sound set-up with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The AVR-S670H and AVC-S670H models support high-definition 5.2 surround sound, Dolby TrueHD, and DTS HD Master Audio decoders.

On the picture front, all three models support Dolby Vision HDR imaging. VRR, QFT, and ALLM are also supported for those of you interested in the latest gen gaming experience.

Denon says that all three models in the S-Series will be available in early September. We’ll keep you up to date with any further information as it arrives.

MORE:

Denon's new network audio player is the HEOS streamer your hi-fi needs

Sony TA-AN1000 vs Denon AVR-X2800H: buy the Denon now or wait for the Sony?

Read our review of the Denon AVR-X2800H