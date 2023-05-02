Sony TA-AN1000 vs Denon AVR-X2800H: buy the Denon now or wait for the Sony?

Sony TA-AN1000 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) HDMI inputs x 6 HDMI outputs x 2 ARC/eARC eARC HDMI 2.1 features VRR and ALLM on all ports, 4K120Hz/8K60Hz on two inputs and two outputs Amplification 7 channels HDR formats HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision Audio formats Dolby Atmos, Atmos Height Virtualization, DTS:X, Sony 360 Reality Audio Streaming AirPlay 2, Spotify, Chromecast Built In, Works with Sonos, Bluetooth Voice assistants Google Assistant Verdict Sony's successor to the excellent STR-DN1080 is a brilliantly balanced, spacious and precise-sounding AV amp that has immediately won us over and continues to impress us every time we use it. For Spacious presentation

Precise and detailed sound

Impressive dynamics Against Some rivals are better equipped

Set up is more involved than some Denon AVR-X2800H $1,199 (opens in new tab) at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) HDMI inputs x 6 HDMI outputs x 2 ARC/eARC eARC HDMI 2.1 features VRR and ALLM on all ports, 4K120Hz/8K60Hz on three inputs and two outputs Amplification 7 channels HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Audio formats Dolby Atmos, Atmos Height Virtualization, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X Streaming AirPlay 2, HEOS, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Bluetooth, Roon Tested Voice assistants Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Verdict The Denon AVR-X2800H took home the Product of the Year Award in its category last year for a reason. Its excellent feature set and spacious sound presentation make it a very likeable AVR. For Excellent connectivity

Authoritative but spacious sound

User-friendly full-screen interface Against Appearance needs a refresh

Some might crave more bass weight

More expensive than previous model

Before us stand two AV amplifiers: one is a successor to a beloved amp that now resides in our Hall of Fame, and the other is a fresh Product of the Year Award-winner from 2022. It's the Sony TA-AN1000 versus the Denon AVR-X2800H, a battle between two titans in the current home cinema amplifier market.

As you can imagine, there's a lot riding on these home cinema amplifiers from Sony and Denon respectively, as they are likely in fierce competition for your money if you're currently in the market for a mid-range home cinema amp. Luckily, we've tested both and can help you make the right decision.

Sony TA-AN1000 vs Denon AVR-X2800H: price

(Image credit: Denon)

The Sony TA-AN1000 is exclusive to the UK and Europe and will cost £999 / €999 when it launches in June. Purely for reference, that equates to roughly $1250 in the States and AU$1885 in Australia. There is a somewhat equivalent model in the US called the STR-AN1000, which retails for $800, although we cannot confirm if its performance matches that of the European variant.

The Denon AVR-X2800H, on the other hand, is available in far more regions. It launched at £869 / $1200 / AU$2399, which is a touch cheaper than the Sony, and now that it's been on sale for a few months, discounts are now available. You'll see the latest, lowest prices for each model below.

** Winner: Denon AVR-X2800H **

Sony TA-AN1000 vs Denon AVR-X2800H: build

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Which of these AV amps has the better styling will be down to personal taste, but it's worth noting that both use recycled designs from previous models. The Sony harkens back to the STR-DN1080, with an almost identical build aside from some minimal labelling changes and the removal of the radio antenna, as this new AN1000 model is an AV amplifier, not an AV receiver.

The biggest change between this new Sony model and its predecessor is the remote, which is a shrunken-down version of the DN1080's. It offers most of the same functionality but with less wasted space.

The Denon also uses a tried and true design, with the X2800H looking almost identical to the X2700H that went before it, which in turn looked a whole lot like the X2600H. Ultimately the Denon looks fine and it features solid construction, but it isn't exactly what we'd call visually striking. Playing it safe is how we'd describe the Denon's styling, as its boxy black brushed metal build doesn't do much to draw the eye.

To us, the Sony is the more interestingly built AV amp, with its asymmetrical dial placement and glossy strip running along the top third of the device, which houses the built-in display.

At the end of the day, they're both big metal boxes that aren't exactly the pinnacle of aesthetic design, but if we had to pick one based purely on looks it would be the Sony.

** Winner: Sony TA-AN1000 **

Sony TA-AN1000 vs Denon AVR-X2800H: features

(Image credit: Sony)

Starting with the Sony TA-AN1000, it features seven channels of amplification, which can be configured in up to a 7.1 or 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos arrangement. It has two HDMI 2.1 output connections and six HDMI 2.1 inputs, although only two are rated for 4K/120Hz or 8K/60Hz.

HDR compatibility is good with the Sony, as it supports HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, although it's missing out on HDR10+, something that may put off Samsung TV owners. Audio format support is also excellent, as this amp supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping (360 SSM), which uses phantom speakers in order to simulate a wider sound field. In practice, 360 SSM is a surprisingly effective system that adds a pleasing bubble of sound around us during our testing.

The Sony is also well equipped when it comes to wireless connectivity, which includes Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Chromecast and even Works with Sonos, which means you can integrate this amp with your Sonos multi-room setup if you have one.

The AN1000 also features a blisteringly fast automated setup process using the included microphone, although it does require you to take some additional measurements before you can start this process, which is much more involved than other AVR setups we've done before. The Denon uses an Audyssey-backed automated system which can take up to eight different measurements based on microphone positioning. Both systems have their quirks, but they're both useful in their own rights.

The Denon AVR-X2800H takes everything great about the Sony and builds upon some of what it's missing. This includes an additional 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 socket, HDR10+ support and HEOS, which is Denon's own multi-room music-playing software and allows for connecting Deezer and Tidal. The Denon is also an AV receiver, so it can be tuned to receive radio signals. We'll leave you to decide whether that's a useful asset.

** Winner: Denon AVR-X2800H **

Sony TA-AN1000 vs Denon AVR-X2800H: sound

(Image credit: Denon)

This is the make or break section for these home cinema amplifiers; we can mostly forgive ageing designs and a lacking feature here and there, but sound performance is paramount in this head-to-head. Thankfully, both the Sony and the Denon are top-notch performers, but one reigns supreme...

As its Product of the Year Award status may suggest, the Denon AVR-X2800H is a brilliant home cinema amp. It offers a more spacious and refined sound when compared with its predecessor, which is surprising as it shares many of the same components as the AVR-X2700H.

The Denon offers a greater spread of sound, with an emphasis on clear and crisp reproduction of higher frequency sounds. The rich and warm characteristics of Denon AVRs are also found here, although bass is somewhat toned down with the X2800H, which may put off those who prefer some additional kick to their explosives.

Moving onto the new Sony on the block, the TA-AN1000 sounds frankly glorious. With its crisp, clear and precise sound that is as enjoyable as it is accurate, it makes any film we run through it sound lively and textured. There's an emotive quality to the Sony that is more understated than the Denon, and that elevates vocal performances with enhanced detail and emotion.

The Sony also kicks out an impressive amount of bass, with a deep rumble that is impactful but not overdone. As a whole, the Sony is wonderfully balanced, with a natural yet cinematic flair that the Denon just can't quite match. Much like the Denon, it too is exceptionally spacious, especially with the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping mode turned on, although it's worth noting that the Sony isn't quite as articulate in this mode.

While the Denon provides a warm, rich and powerful performance, the Sony offers enhanced subtlety, texture and dynamics, making it an even more joyful listen, and subsequently making it the amp we'd pick of the two options here. The AVR-X2800H has a warmer tone, but the Sony is punchier and adds weight to dramatic moments with its snappy dynamics and more engaging presentation.

** Winner: Sony TA-AN1000 **

Sony TA-AN1000 vs Denon AVR-X2800H: verdict

(Image credit: Sony)

While each of these home cinema amplifiers is excellent in its own right, it's the Sony that takes the edge in the sound department, which is the key area that these AV amps need to nail.

If you already have the Denon, then you shouldn't feel pressured to upgrade as it is still a five-star AVR, but if you're in the market for a new home cinema amp, then we recommend waiting for June when the Sony releases. Good things come to those who wait, and in this case, it'll mean you get a better-sounding home cinema.

The real question now is how does the Sony TA-AN1000 compare to the more expensive Denon AVC-X3800H? Stay tuned for that head-to-head...

** Winner: Sony TA-AN1000 **

MORE:

Check out our full review of the Sony TA-AN1000

And our review of the Denon AVR-X2800H

Want more AV amp inspiration? Find our picks for the Best AVRs