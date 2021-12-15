Audyssey releases MultEQ-X advanced room calibration for Denon and Marantz AVRs

Audyssey is launching MultEQ-X, a PC-based software package for home theatre AVRs that gives users improved flexibility when using the company's MultEQ room equalisation technology.

MultEQ-X will offer owners of compatible Denon and Marantz AVRs enhanced controls to tweak their room calibration parameters and display detailed information about their room acoustics.

Key features of the new software include the capability to adjust subwoofer levels with slow or super-slow time rates and an advanced frequency response curve designer with a new ‘cut-off mode’, as well as complete control over target sound curves for every channel and every preset. In addition, all users will be able to manually override any of the measured parameters and view frequency responses for individual channels with improved resolution.

Furthermore, Audyssey says that MultEQ-X users will also gain early access to future updates of the MultEQ suite of software.

(Image credit: Audyssey)

Available from today, the in-app purchase of MultEQ-X costs $200 (around £151 / AU$281) and includes a non-transferable license that entitles a single user to calibrate one specific AVR for the lifetime of that product.

At launch, the software will be supported by all Denon and Marantz AVRs compatible with the existing Audyssey MultEQ Editor mobile app (available on iOS and Android for a cost of £18 / $20 / AU$31), though some features will not be supported across every product.

(Image credit: Audyssey)

The new software is not intended as a replacement for the current mobile application, instead, MultEQ-X is aimed at professionals and enthusiasts who may want to scrutinise the granular detail of their acoustic adjustments on a larger screen. The new system will require a 64-bit version of Microsoft Windows 10/11 (version 1809, build 17763 or later), with wider support planned in the future.

Sound United, the parent company for Denon and Marantz, will be running free webinars on December 15th to introduce users to the new software – you can reserve a place here.

MORE

Denon 2021 AV receiver line-up: everything you need to know

Dirac Live: what is it? How do you use it?

Our pick of the best home cinema amplifiers