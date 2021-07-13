Definitive Technology adds new compact subwoofers to its Descend Series

Definitive Technology has announced two new models joining its Descend Series of affordable subwoofers designed for both music and movies.

The additions to the line-up, the DN8 and DN12, are compact subs comprising 8-inch and 12-inch drivers respectively.

Both of the new models utilise a Definitive specific technology called ‘3XR Architecture’, which employs a symmetrical dual-radiator array to increase the amount of bass-producing surface area compared to that found in a traditional ported subwoofer. Definitive claims that the unique design of the two radiators, which are the same size as the woofers, generates a deeper bass sound and higher output levels from within a small form factor.

The Descend DN12 is powered by a 1500-Watt Class H sliding rail amplifier, which offers bass extension down to 25Hz, and uses 56-bit digital signal processing. It features three built-in performance EQ modes (Flat, Deep, and Loud), to accommodate different spaces or personal listening preferences and there’s also the option to tweak the phase with a full 360-degrees of customisable phase adjustment.

A slim remote and built-in front LED display lets you control volume, phase and EQ settings while a 12V trigger and IR pass-through enables integration with 3rd party control systems.

Meanwhile, the more discreetly sized (just over 30cm-squared ) DN8 uses a 500-Watt Class D amplifier matched with custom drivers and the same 3XR dual-radiator design found in the 12-inch mode. It offers built-in controls to adjust output level, low-pass filter and phase (0/180°).

The Definitive Technology Descend Series subwoofers will be available from August with the Descend DN12 costing £999 / $999 (about AU$1700) and the DN8 priced at £499 / $499 / AU$899. Both models are available in Midnight Black while the DN8 also comes in Glacier White.

MORE

Best subwoofers: deep bass for music and movies

25 of the best tracks for testing bass

Best AV receivers 2021: best home cinema amplifiers