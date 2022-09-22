Deezer added to Cambridge Audio's five-star music streamers

Cambridge Audio has added native support for Deezer to its range of network music streamers powered by the hi-fi company's StreamMagic platform.

Deezer, a versatile music streaming service with a large 90 million catalogue of songs, joins Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect in the extensive list of streaming options available on Cambridge Audio's excellent network audio players and all-in-one systems.

The five-star products receiving this update are the Evo 75 and Evo 150, Edge NQ, our current Award-winning CXN (V2), the older generation CXN (V1) and the Azur 851N.

The two Evo systems will get the update first (available now), which will then be rolled out to the rest of the streamers over the following weeks. The Deezer update will happen via an over-the-air firmware upgrade for both the free StreamMagic app and supported products.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Now in its 4th generation, StreamMagic is the dedicated hardware and software that powers Cambridge Audio's streamers to deliver a top-quality digital audio experience. First introduced just over a decade ago, the platform can be updated frequently to support the latest advances in audio formats and streaming service features, giving existing customers who have the supported models even more choice over the way they play their music.

By integrating Deezer, Cambridge Audio users will be able to stream music in up to 16-bit/44.1kHz FLAC (CD-quality) format - the highest audio file quality available to Deezer HiFi subscribers.

