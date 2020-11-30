Cyber Monday headphones deal: save £90 on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

If you're looking for a new pair of Bose wireless noise-cancelling headphones in the Cyber Monday UK sales, then boy do we have a great deal for you. Peter Tyson has dropped the price of the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 by £90, bringing them down to just £259.

This is a huge price drop on a pair of headphones that typically cost £349, and any discount on Bose noise-cancelling headphones is never to be sniffed at – especially a pair as decent as the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Sensational noise-cancelling headphones Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £259 Peter Tyson

A breakaway from Bose's QuietComfort range, the 700s have a more premium look and feel about them. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned so they deliver the goods sonically. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 represent the latest model in Bose's more premium range (the popular, less expensive Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs are an older product, but they are also currently on offer if you're interested).

The 700s feature an all-new, eight-mic noise-cancelling system (six to cancel noise, two for voice pick-up) with 11 increments (from 0-10) of noise-cancellation intensity to choose from, allowing you to transition from full isolation to full transparency. It's extremely effective, offering the best noise-cancellation around, and that's coupled with a sound that's crystal-clear and upfront.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s picked up a solid four-star review in our review; their barrier to a fifth star was predominantly their lofty price. Now that they've dropped from our 'tested at' price of £349 to just £259 though, we certainly think they're worthy of your consideration...

