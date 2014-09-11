The All 4 brand is set to replace 4oD across all platforms – smart TVs, consoles and more – by the end of the first quarter of next year, with a new intuitive user interface built around three "temporal" states to be launched.

On Demand (Past), Now (Present) and On Soon (Future) are the three states to which Channel 4 refers and it's planned that PC and iOS devices will be the first platforms where you'll see the changes; others will follow afterwards.

The new-look On Demand section will be home to all Channel 4's catch-up content and archive, and it's designed to integrate all available programme-related extras – like cast interviews – with content for the first time ever.

Now will be the place in which you can watch live broadcasts of Channel 4's various channels and take advantage of "content experiences" that range from interactive formats to news clips, short form videos and social media.

Meanwhile, On Soon will launch with the promise of showcases and promos that'll let you set alerts and reminders for any future show, as well as being able to watch exclusive episode premieres before they make it to air.

And registered viewers will have an "increasingly personalised" experience of All 4, with a database of more than 11 million viewers to be leveraged by Channel 4 in an attempt to offer bespoke content and experiences to subscribers.

Abraham said: "Having been a pioneer of VoD services in the UK, we think the future of TV viewing lies not with either linear or on-demand, but a creative and visual integration of the two worlds, blending the strengths of both into a single brand.

"We believe All 4 will deliver the most advanced broadcaster response to changing viewer behaviour in the digital age, and will help ensure that our content portfolio remains an important, valued part of viewers’ TV consumption for decades to come."

