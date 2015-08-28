Canton's new DM90.3 is billed as a "powerful home entertainment hub" for movies, music, TV and gaming, and costs £850. For that you get a one-box solution with Dolby Digital and DTS decoding, built-in amplification, 3D and 4K pass-through and Bluetooth aptX streaming.

Sound is delivered through 10 custom-made speakers: two tweeters, four mid-range drivers and four subwoofers. You can add an external subwoofer for additional bass if required.

Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs, one HDMI output with Audio Return Channel and a pair of digital inputs (one coaxial, one optical), plus an analogue RCA input.

Various audio settings enable the soundbase to be optimised for your needs: the 'voice' mode boosts dialogue when watching TV, while an 'hotel' mode allows maximum volume levels to be set.

The Canton DM90.3 is designed to sit under your flatscreen TV and can support sets weighing up to 40Kg. It will be shown at IFA in Berlin next week, and is available to buy on Amazon.

