If you're serious about streaming, then a dedicated music streamer is a must.

All-in-one systems have their place, but for out-and-out performance, in most cases, they're no substitute for a focused machine such as the BDP-3. It's a high-end streamer, compatible with most hi-res audio formats, including DSD 128, and PCM files up to 32-bit/384kHz.

The BDP-3 will connect to a NAS or USB hard drive and stream internet radio and lossless music via Tidal.

The player features 8GB of RAM, three USB 3.0 ports and five USB 2.0 ports. Each set of USB sockets sits on a separate USB bus, which is claimed to improve performance.

Digital outputs include S/PDIF and AES/EBU, which allow the BDP-3 to hook up to the company's matching BDA-3 DAC.

Instead of a third-party sound card to transfer digital data to an external DAC the BDP-3 uses Bryston's proprietary IAD (Integrated Audio Device) which claims to reduce jitter to levels that are "barely detectable, even by the most sophisticated measurement devices".

It is also Roon Ready, which helps integrate the player with Roon's music management and playback software.

