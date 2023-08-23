Bowers & Wilkins’ new 600 Series S3 loudspeakers have some Award-winning shoes to fill

A new speaker range from Bowers & Wilkins is always big news, but a new line of 600 Series loudspeakers puts expectations through the roof. After all, it's a range that has spawned multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winners over recent years, including, most recently, the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition and 606 S2 Anniversary Edition.

So here it is. Say hello to the eighth-generation 600 Series S3.

The four-strong range features “some of the most comprehensive upgrades the 600 Series has ever received” many of which have been inspired by the company’s step-up 700 Series S3 speaker line.

The biggest of these upgrades has to be the introduction of a new titanium dome tweeter to the series. It’s a two-part construction with a thin 25-micron main dome braced by a 30-micron titanium ring which is housed in a longer tube-loading system that helps reduce vibrations behind the dome and helps promote “a more open sound”.

The tweeter also gets a new mounting plate to aid dispersion and a more open tweeter grille design taken from B&W’s recently introduced 800 Series Signature.

Another big change for the 600 Series S3 line is a revised cabinet design that mounts the tweeter and main driver units closer together with “intersecting trim rings” designed to improve imaging and driver integration. Each cabinet’s internal bracing has also been improved by upgrading the wood used.

The speaker terminal trays on the rear of each speaker are taken from the 700 Series S3 while the rear-facing bass ports are also 700 Series specification.

Elsewhere, the new 600 Series S3 gets a new motor assembly that is used on midrange and bass/midrange drivers that use Bowers’ Continuum Cones. Speaker crossovers also get upgraded bypass capacitors, again taken from the 700 Series S3 line.

The paper-cone bass drivers in the 603 S3 also now use the same motor system found in the 703 S3.

Bowers & Wilkins has even introduced metal threaded inserts into the bottom of the 606 S3 and 607 S3 so they sit even more securely when placed on top of their optional (and new) FS-600 S3 stands.

We've broken down the new range below...

603 S3 floorstander

£1999 / $2500 / €2300 / AU$3499

25mm (1”) Titanium Dome tweeter

150mm (6”) FST Continuum Cone midrange driver

x2 165mm (6.5”) paper cone bass drivers

606 S3 standmount

£749 / $1100 / €1000 / AU$1499

25mm (1”) Titanium Dome tweeter

165mm (6.5”) Continuum Cone mid/bass driver

607 S3 standmount

£599 / $900 / €800 / AU$1149

25mm (1”) Titanium Dome tweeter

130mm (5”) Continuum Cone mid/bass driver

HTM6 S3 centre speaker

£649 / $900 / €750 / AU$1149

25mm (1”) Titanium Dome tweeter

x2 130mm (5”) Continuum Cone mid/bass drivers

FS-600 S3 floor stand

£279 / $300 / €300 / AU$499

Mass–loadable

Top plate fixings for a direct connection to 607 S3 and 606 S3

Black or silver

Each model is on sale now and is available in three core finishes; Oak, White or Black, while a fourth, Cherry, will be available in the Asia-Pacific region.

