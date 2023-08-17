New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: it's a high-end hi-fi special!

Let's be honest, none of the products in October's high-end special are what you'd probably call a bargain; these are all high-ticket items that require serious investment.

And in this current economic climate, it's hard to justify spending the kinds of prices attached to the hi-fi we're highlighting here. But the value that should be placed on enjoying music with family and friends is far greater than the pounds and pence we spend on it. That can mean listening to a Bluetooth speaker in a field with friends – but it can also come from investing in the very best sounding hi-fi that money can buy; which is what we bring you this month.

In October's What Hi-Fi?, we take a look at the high-end hi-fi we love – the sort of mouth-watering kit that normally features in the Temptations section of the mag. And even if you can't afford to spend so big, we're sure you'll enjoy just looking!

And, as usual, we also have reviews of the very latest (and a little more affordable) hi-fi and AV products in our First Tests section.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

The Best of the Best

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We all love to dream. Even if the things we are dreaming about are beyond our reach, there’s no harm in indulging in a little wish fulfilment from time to time. With that in mind, we are proud to present our favourite premium hi-fi products this issue. These are all products that we have welcomed into our test-room over the past year or so; they represent a cream-of-the-crop cross section of the most impressive kit to have gone through our review process.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

This is no-compromise equipment made from the best materials by, for the most part, specialist companies who have the expertise, resources and enthusiasm to strive for excellence in their field. And achieve it.

Admittedly, times are hard right now for many people, but – just for a while – we encourage you to forget austerity, embrace the pursuit of excellence and enjoy this sonic pageant of prowess. We don’t think you’ll regret it.

Your Mission, should you choose to accept it...

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We listen to the iconic Mission 770 speakers, both old and new. 45 years on, the original model still impresses, and in October's What Hi-Fi? you can read all about the origins and resurrection of some of our favourite standmounted speakers.

First with reviews

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We're back to earth a little with our First Tests section, where as always you'll find our famously in-depth, impartial and expert reviews of the very latest AV and hi-fi kit.

We kick things off Marantz's extremely likeable all-in-one system, the Model 40n, and take a good look at the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED. We found Amazon's streaming TV to be a surprisingly good set at the price – find out more in this month's mag.

Elsewhere we find Audiolab's new 7000N Play streamer to be a solid option for upgrading your system without breaking the bank, while at a much more pocketable size the iFi Go Link DAC can do much the same for your laptop-to-headphones sound at a pretty low price.

Does the Google Pixel Tablet herald a new age of Android tabs? But more importantly, is it any good for movies and music? Find out what our review team thought of it in October's What Hi-Fi?, along with in-depth reviews of the Rega Fono MM Mk5, Beats Studio Buds+ and Sony X95L.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2022's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the October 2023 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition