Pro-Ject's T2 W spinner is blazing a trail for wi-fi turntables everywhere

Turntable specialist Pro-Ject has a unique new offering: the new T2 W is a wireless turntable that uses wi-fi, rather than the more traditional Bluetooth turntables, as the means for its wireless connection.

The T2 W is positioned as a step-up model from the current T1 (non-wi-fi) turntable, and we first laid eyes on the new deck at High End Munich 2023 earlier this year.

Superficially, the T2 W looks like a larger version of the T1, yet beneath the exterior there's the capacity for wireless vinyl transmission, with the new model letting you stream your records to multiple devices (such as compatible music streamers, home theatre receivers and speaker systems) simultaneously in lossless quality.

The T2 W's streaming tech utilises the latest WLAN standards combined with 2 x 2 MIMO tech for "faster transmission speeds" and "greater stability", while a multi-core CPU provides further reliability. If don't trust your wi-fi, the turntable can be connected to your network via the provided ethernet port.

The advanced UPnP streaming technology in the deck supports sending of audio signals up to 24-bit/48kHz resolution in lossless quality, although you're also furnished with a lossy transmission option for wider compatibility with more devices. The T2 W is even multi-room capable, so you can send audio to various products and rooms "without audio degradation" claims Pro-Ject. Handily, control of your streaming can be managed by the new Pro-Ject control app.

(Image credit: Pro Ject)

The tonearm on this latest spinner is a 9-inch model with a one-piece aluminium tube. There's a Sumiko Rainier MM cartridge loaded in the box, and the tonearm is pre-fitted so you can start using the T2 W straight away.

Inside is a high-performance belt drive system with a precision-speed AC motor attached to Pro-Ject’s T-Line sub-platter. That sub-platter drives a new zero-resonance glass platter providing "an ideal playback surface for vinyl records."

There are switchable speeds of 33 and 45 RPM, with an analogue-to-digital conversion system for archiving vinyl records directly to your computer via USB (MP3 quality only). The new model also features an updated built-in dual-stage moving magnet phono stage for what Pro-Ject promises will be "hi-fi stereo sound".

The Pro-Ject T2 W Wireless turntable will cost £899 (further prices pending) and will be available from September 2023 in black, white or walnut finishes.

