Bose updates SoundTouch speakers with AirPlay 2

Fed up with waiting for Bose to add AirPlay 2 support to your speaker? Well, good news: Bose is rolling out a new firmware update that will bring AirPlay 2 to nine more devices.

The free, over-the-air 24.0.7 firmware update will grant owners direct control of music from iOS devices. The release also adds direct control of selected music streaming services, plus some new SiriusXM features for US folk.

Three Bose speaker systems got the AirPlay 2 update last year, and now the audio maker is spreading the love to six more SoundTouch products: SoundTouch 10, 20 Series III, 30 Series II, SA-5 Amplifier, Music System IV and 300 Soundbar. Three home entertainment systems – the 550, 600 and 650 – complete the list of lucky recipients.

"The update will roll out in phases and you may not receive the update until 25th February," Bose said in a statement posted in a support forum. "When the update is available for your speaker(s), log into the SoundTouch app and accept the update."

