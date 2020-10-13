Save a huge 41% on Bose SoundLink wireless headphones this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 1 is drawing to a close in the UK (fear not, there's another full day of deals coming on Wednesday), but there's still time to spot another tasty headphone deal.

And this one comes from Bose, a dependable, quality brand if ever we've heard one. The Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear wireless headphones have had their price cut by 41% for Prime Day, dropping from an original RRP of £199 to £118. That's a saving of £81. Not bad, eh?

The Bose SoundLink II offer 15 hours of batter, a mic for voice and video calls, and the promise of solid noise isolation (but not noise-cancelling).

Bose SoundLink II £199 £117 at Amazon

These wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones are discounted by 41% in the Prime Day sale, which looks like a bit of a bargain. Enjoy 15 hours of wireless battery life from one charge and thanks to a built-in mic you can also use them for voice and video calls.View Deal

Launched a few years back, they're no longer state of the art - there's no noise-cancelling or aptX technology - but their audio is still solid, balanced and detailed, and they're an absolute steal for just over £100.

There are volume buttons and playback controls, which also allow you to answer calls through the built-in mic, and the Bluetooth and battery logos are tastefully illuminated just to top it all off.

Available in black or white, you also get a handy carry case, plus USB and audio cables.

