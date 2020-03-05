Bluetooth speaker deal: UE Megaboom 3 only £100 at Amazon today

Three things: the Megaboom 3 is the largest non-Alexa-powered speaker in Ultimate Ears' current lineup, it's a solid five-star product, and it's £70 off... today only.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 to just £100, down from its usual £170 price. Yes really. Naturally, you'll have questions such as 'Is it actually a good speaker though?'

Yes, yes it really is.

The 360-degree dispersion of sound is impressive, easily filling up a room. Ultimate Ears has enhanced the passive radiator to give deeper bass in this model, and under review we preferred it to the Megablast for sound, concluding, "Basslines are deeper, charge the song along with more momentum and grip, and that solidity runs through the entire frequency range."

The Megaboom family was always designed with the great outdoors in mind – by the pool, at a festival, muddy camping – and this model is IP67 rated, which means it’s dustproof as well as waterproof (up to three feet of water for 30 minutes). Not only is it sturdy, it floats too.

On the Megaboom 3's top, you'll find a 'Magic Button' which can play and pause songs with a single tap, skip tracks with a double tap, and, with a long press, summon a playlist – that’s right, the speaker can play your favourite playlists without you having to reach for a smartphone. The Megaboom 3 doesn’t even need to be turned on; it just needs to be connected to your smartphone.

You can probably tell, we think this is a great deal on an excellent Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker. Did we mention the competitive 20-hour battery life, too? If you're looking for a great deal on a solid performer, you may well have just found it. But you'll need to act soon; it's a one-day thing, remember.

