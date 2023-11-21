Black Friday strikes again as LG’s five-star G2 OLED drops to its lowest-ever price

LG’s five-star G2 OLED TV has just hit a new low price of £1599 over at Richer Sounds .

The price has come down significantly since we gave LG’s 65-inch G2 a five-star review . Back then the retail price was £3300, a steep figure by any measure…

Now you can get your hands on a G2 for less than half that figure by signing up to become a VIP Club member with Richer Sounds (which is free and quick to complete).

LG OLED65G2 65-inch OLED TV £1799 £1599 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

LG’s 65-inch G2 OLED hits its lowest-ever price, offering excellent picture quality, vibrant highlights, deep black tones, and top gaming features for less than ever. Looking to get hold of a five-star OLED TV this Black Friday? Perhaps this deal is for you.

Read our full LG G2 review

In our review, we noted that the G2 possesses a noticeable and welcome brightness boost over other models. We said that “overall brightness of light, full-screen HDR content is increased over LG’s own C2, making such pictures look more realistic and ‘HDR’”. We also stated that this extra brightness also gives a boost to colour volume and vibrancy over previous models of LG TVs.

This extra brightness, however, does not hinder the deep black tones for which OLED TVs are known. As we said in our review, “they’re every bit as inky as they’ve ever been”. All of these strengths mean the G2 presents TV shows and movies fantastically.

Games aren’t forgotten, either. Next-gen game features are also on board, with the G2 supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG and a Dolby Vision game mode. The G2 has four HDMI ports (all supporting 4K/120Hz) with one port designated for handling eARC connections with external audio devices such as soundbars and AV receivers.

Black Friday means there’s a cascade of excellent TV and AV offers pouring down at the moment. Amongst the flurry of Black Friday TV deals , this latest deal of £1599 for an LG G2 definitely stands out to us.

Of course, the newer G3 is an even better TV that boasts brightness-boosting MLA tech, but the lowest price for the 65-inch version of that is currently £2298 at Amazon.

