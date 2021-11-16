Black Friday headphones deal: Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds drop to lowest price ever!

Here's another great Black Friday deal to get your teeth into – Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have dropped to a new low price of £115 at Amazon. They recently dropped to £129, so this is a discount on a discount on a discount. Basically, it's a steal.

They launched at £220, so this is a whopping £105 discount on the original RRP. Snap them up now, as this deal likely won't last long.

Best Black Friday Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones deal

£220 Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £115 at Amazon (save £105)

The Award-winning XM3 were succeeded by the XM4 over the summer, but they're still a mighty fine pair of true wireless earbuds. Superb sound, good battery life and a comfy fit mean they're still earbuds to consider.

The deal applies to both the silver and black models – the previous £129 deal was only for the silver ones.

While they don't match the eight hours of battery life offered by their successors, the WF-1000XM4, a run time of six hours per charge (and up to 18 hours with the charging case) remains decent, and they're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without complaint.

Things are even better in the sound department, with exceptional performance bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help block out outside noise.

The XM4 offer a new design, new charging case and new audio processor over the older model. But considering they cost £250, a whopping £135 more than the XM3 on this deal, we wouldn't blame you for doing without these updates.

MORE:

Check out our WF-1000XM3 review

Our pick of the best in-ear headphones 2021

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winners revealed!