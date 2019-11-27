Black Friday headphones deal: huge £300 saving on Focal Elear over-ears

If you want a big saving on a pair of premium headphones, this could be the Black Friday deal for you.

Focal's Elear open-backed headphones are now £599 at Futureshop, down from £899. That's a saving of £300.

The Elears use the same technology as the Focal Utopia flagship model, which earned a perfect five out of five in our review. They're open-backed, resulting in a very open, natural sound that's not hemmed in.

That also means everyone around you can hear what you're listening to. So don't wear them on the bus. But for home listening, they could be perfect.

Memory foam ear cushions provide maximum comfort, so you can listen for hours. And the adjustable headband fits all sizes.