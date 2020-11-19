Black Friday headphones deal: 5-star AKG Y500s have dropped to just £69. Quick!

You know the Black Friday bus is parked up proudly in the centre of town when deals as good as this drop. The five-star AKG Y500 Wireless headphones (centre, above) are now just £69 at Richer Sounds and Amazon – aka a £60 saving, or an incredible 47 per cent off.

For comparison, the headphones regularly retail for £129, and while we saw these wireless on-ears drop by 33 per cent three weeks ago (to £86.21) we've never seen them at this price. It really is the best deal yet on this five-star pair of AKGs.

Reasons to buy these headphones include their clear, detailed and refined sound, smooth presentation, 33-hour battery life, plus an excellent build and design.

These impressive wireless headphones are both durable and stylish. They're small enough to squeeze into a pocket yet sound spacious, rhythmic and detailed. A button on the earcup connects you to your smartphone's voice assistant, and the Y500s automatically pause music when you slip them off, too. Rich in features, strong on battery life and easy to control, the Y500s are great all-rounders.

AKG Wireless headphones 47% off – live now

AKG Y500 Wireless headphones £129 £69 (£60 off) Richer Sounds

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under intense review. A great deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. View Deal

Upon reviewing the Y500s (alongside five-star ratings across the board for sound, comfort and build) we concluded, "The Y500 Wireless headphones are hugely appealing to use and listen to – you won’t find a similar wireless headphone experience that wraps every element together so neatly at this price."

Now, that the aforementioned price has gone from £129 to just £69, they're nothing short of a fantastic deal. While the recent (and What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award-winning) AKG Y400 is the newest model in AKG's lineup, but the 400s feature a smaller design that is meant to sit alongside, rather than supersede, the Y500. And with the Y400s still costing £109, this Y500 deal is smart money well-spent, all day long.

If you were after a pair of AKGs during the Black Friday madness, you may have just found them.

