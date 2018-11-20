Black Friday deal: Save up to £60 on Pure DAB radios

For Black Friday, John Lewis has upped its competitiveness in the radio market by offering savings of up to £70 on Pure radios this week.

Anyone familiar with the radio sector - and/or with the What Hi-Fi? Awards - will know that Pure joins the likes of Roberts as a consistently reliable radio brand. Its Evoke H2 is a current Award winner, while several of its other models have received favourable four-star reviews.

Until next Monday (26th), these John Lewis deals are available online and in select stores.

Pure Evoke H4 Prestige Edition £150 £110 This near-flagship Pure radio combines DAB/DAB+/FM radio with Bluetooth streaming and a 3.5mm input, features a 2.8in colour display and a lacquered-finished wood chassis. Deal ends 26th November.View Deal

Pure Evoke H6 Prestige Edition £190 £130 The daddy of Pure's radio range, the H6 Prestige Edition offers everything the H4 above does, but in a stereo presentation. 'Good design, enjoyable sound quality and practical to a tee' we said of the H6. Deal ends 26th November.View Deal

Pure Evoke C-D6 £235 £200 Expanding on its above siblings' feature sets, this Bluetooth DAB+/FM radio also offers a built-in CD player - as the name suggests. We found the presentation a little coarse, but for features it's great. Available in grey oak and siena black. Deal ends 26th November.View Deal

Amazon has also today announced some of its own Pure radio deals – valid all the way through to 4th December – as listed below…

Pure Evoke C-D4 £220 £174 The smaller, single-speaker sibling of the stereo system above, the Pure Evoke C-D4 also marries Bluetooth and DAB+/FM radio with a built-in CD player. Available in siena black, and now over £50 off. Offer ends 4th December.View Deal

Pure Evoke F3 £129 £100 With Internet, DAB/DAB+ and FM radio as well as Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, this mini budget radio is one of the best-connected bedside radios you could ask for. Our four-star review praised its smooth and full-bodied sound. Offer ends 4th December.View Deal

Pure Pop Midi S £90 £64 Reasons to buy this portable radio other than for its fun name? DAB/DAB+/FM Radio, Bluetooth, dual alarms and a kitchen timer. Oh and almost 30% off. Offer ends 4th December.View Deal

MORE:

Read all Pure reviews

Black Friday deal: 30% off five-star Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, plus more

Black Friday 2018: Best John Lewis Black Friday deals

Black Friday hi-fi deals: The best DAC, CD player, and music system deals now