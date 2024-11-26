Black Friday deal: brand-new Panasonic Z90A OLED TV drops in price

While most of the OLED TV conversation tends to be around LG, Sony and Samsung, it's also well worth considering a Panasonic.

The Z95A recently received a five-star verdict in our review, but that model will be too expensive and too large for many people. Thankfully, there's a step-down model, the Z90A, which is available as a 48-inch model. And it's just dropped to £1399 at Sevenoaks.

Admittedly, we haven't tested this specific model, but it's the successor to the superb MZ1500 and it looked great when we saw it in action at a press event earlier this year.

Lowest price ever! Panasonic Z90A 48-inch OLED TV was £1899 now £1399 at Sevenoaks (save £500)

This excellent newcomer in the OLED TV range has a distinct focus on providing an “as the director intended” viewing experience. What Hi-Fi? Editor-in-Chief Alastair Stevenson described the colours as "bright and dynamic, with plenty of detail in even the brightest scenes" when he saw it at a recent press event.

Our hands-on time with the Panasonic Z90A led us to the conclusion that this is a TV that should deliver excellent image quality across the full dynamic range. The “as the artist intended” feel was demonstrated well with a scene from King Kong vs Godzilla that was "wonderfully dynamic while still delivering natural and realistic skin tones".

As well as excellent picture quality, the Z90A also features a speaker bar sound system across all sizes. This is now called a Dynamic Theatre Surround Pro setup. The fact that the sound system is built in means customers don't need to invest in a separate sound system.

The TV also includes a suite of gaming features that are common on all the best gaming TVs on the market. As well as Dolby Vision Gaming HDR, the Z90A also has 144Hz with VRR support.

It's worth pointing out that the Z90A lacks the brightness-boosting MLA technology of the Z95A, but we still expect it to go plenty bright enough for most people.

