Best Black Friday TV deal: the awesome Samsung Q80T QLED TV is almost half-price

Black Friday never fails when it comes to 4K TV deals, but this Richer Sounds' offer on a 2020 Samsung QLED 4K TV is a tad special. We awarded the 55-inch QE55Q80T five stars at its RRP of £1599, praising its "near-flagship performance" and gaming features. Now, barely six months later, you can buy the very same 2020 TV for just £899 at Richer Sounds. That's almost half price!

Black Friday 55-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV deal

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 £899 at Richer Sounds

This brand new model for 2020 has already dropped in price by £700! It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch. It's astonishingly good value now. In fact, we reckon it's the best TV you can buy for under £1000, particularly if you're a gamer.View Deal

In our May 2020 review, we heaped plenty of praise on the 55-inch Q80T. The dynamic picture and three-dimensional sound add up to "excellent performance-per-pound", and with support for 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM, it's the perfect choice for gamers boarding the next-gen console train with an Xbox Series X or PS5.

Being a "near-flagship" model, the Q80T sports Samsung's high-end QLED panel technology and supports HDR10+. The result? A bright, punchy picture. But this TV also has an uncanny ability to balance that vibrancy with a neutral colour temperature when displaying dark, noir-style scenes.

An abundance of apps come packaged with Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform, giving you access to a host of 4K HDR video through Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Prefer music to movies? The Q80T also packs in apps for Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Support for Bixby, Google and Alexa voice assistant means you can ditch the remote and control most functions of your TV by speaking.

Sound is another of the Q80T's strong suits. You get six built-in drivers plus Samsung's Object Tracking Sound technology, which uses extra drivers to create a more spacious and involving sound stage. It's an engaging performance for a TV with 'invisible' speakers – though you could ways add a soundbar to give shoot-outs a little more zing.

Our advice? We've rated this five-star Samsung QLED 4K TV at its original RRP of £1599. At just £899 in the Richer Sounds Black Friday sale, it's now simply the best TV you can buy for under £1000. Join the Richer Sounds VIP club (it's free) and you'll get a six year guarantee, too.

