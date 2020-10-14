Best Amazon Prime Day UK tech deals: Sony headphones, OLED TVs, AirPods

The Amazon Prime Day deals are drawing to a close for 2020 but there's still time to pick up a bargain, with the Prime Day sales due to end at midnight on Wednesday.

There are big discounts on Amazon devices, including the Echo Dot and Echo Show speakers, and Fire tablets.

We've also seen healthy discounts on headphones, and you can check out our round-ups of the best wireless earbuds deals and best headphones deals.

The very best Prime deals so far in the UK? Well, if you've been waiting to bite the bullet and buy some Sony wireless headphones you'll spot the WH-1000XM3 with a big discount.

Of course, we may see some of the Prime Day sale action continue into tomorrow, in which case we'll be sure to keep you updated. And it will be time for the early Black Friday deals before you know it.

But for now, we're continuing to sort the best Prime Day deals from those worth avoiding, and doing our best to help you find a bargain that's worth buying. Read on for our pick of the best Prime Day deals that are still live, with just hours to go until Prime Day is over for another year...

When does Prime Day end?

The official Prime Day deals end on Wednesday 14th at 00:00pm BST. That's midnight to you and me. Amazon started its Prime sale on Tuesday and has run 48 hours of deals for Prime Day members only.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals

The very best Prime Day deals

Prime Day TV deals

Panasonic TX-50HX580B 50-inch 4K TV £549 £399 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4K TV supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and it has a bespoke operating system that features the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all of the UK's core catch-up apps. It's one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've seen.View Deal

Hisense 55AE7000FTUK 55-inch 4K TV £399 £369 at Amazon

If you're looking for a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money, this massive discount on the Hisense 55AE7000FTUK should be right up your street. This is a 4K HDR model with a full smart platform that includes big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.View Deal

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £349 at Amazon

One of Samsung's cheapest models for 2020, this is a great TV for the money. It does a remarkably good job in terms of picture and sound, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMI sockets, there’s little reason not to buy.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £330 £210 at Amazon

Impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that at their original price. Now they have a huge, whacking great Prime Day discount, and they are an absolute steal.View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £111 at Amazon

These sport- and exercise-friendly earbuds are sweat- and waterproof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. One of the best Prime Day deals, period.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £89.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £10 off. A top Prime Day bargain. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless ANC £100 £71 at Amazon

Wireless playback via Bluetooth with NFC pairing, active noise cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus a ten minute charge will keep them going for an hour. In typical Sony style, they sound very decent too!View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case £159.00 £128 at Amazon

The 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case are now £30 off. This is a healthy saving considering they're rarely discounted, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

Sony WH-H910N Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones £250 £159 at Amazon

There's no shortage of Sony headphone deals this Prime Day and this is another cracking deal. These noise-cancelling over-ears come in five colours and boast a huge 35 hours of battery life.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 wireless, ANC headphones £349 £228

B&W discounts don't come along very often, so we're excited to see a huge saving on these five-star headphones for Prime Day. They produce a lively, detailed sound, impressive build quality and clever noise-cancelling. Definitely worth a flutter.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones £339 £259 at Amazon

An excellent pair of over-ears from a brand that's had some great success in this category over the years. They're a joy to listen to, thanks to their energetic and rhythmic sound, and their noise-cancelling is very effective. Now with an £80 saving across all finishes.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £238.79 at Amazon

2019 Award winner. These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £105 at Amazon

2019 Award winners. "They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ear wireless neckband headphones £132 £79.99 at Amazon

If you're a fan of the neckband design, you'll get along extremely well with these super wireless earbuds. They deliver an expressive and dynamic sound with loads of detail and powerful bass. Battery life is an impressive ten hours.

Philips Ear Pods SHB2515BK wireless earbuds £109.99 £45

On paper, this is a very attractive saving on a pair of wireless earbuds. The Philips are Bluetooth 5.0 and boast a competitive enough five hours of battery life (plus their own charging case). There isn't any noise-cancelling but that's hardly a surprise at this level.View Deal

Prime Day speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £18.99 at Amazon

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products. Music streaming is just a voice command and only £19 away.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast £270 £95 at Amazon

The five-star Megablast is one of the biggest portable Bluetooth speakers in Ultimate Ears' arsenal, and this is the biggest discount in this roundup. There's wi-fi streaming, built-in Alexa, a 16-hour battery and it delivers a full-on energetic sound. This is a whole lot of speaker for little money.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB12 £60 £29 at Amazon 50 percent off? Yes please. This dinky little Sony number is waterproof, so will handle a downpour, and mud-proof, should you drop it. You can pair two of the blighters together for stereo sound. And with this discount, why not buy two?View Deal

JBL Boombox £399 £190 at Amazon The Boombox should cost £400, but with this deal it's down to just £190 – a discount of £210. It has marathon battery life, enough juice to charge up two devices at once, and lashings of bass. What more could you ask for?View Deal

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 (black/yellow) £119 £49.99 at Amazon

If there's one name you can trust to get portable Bluetooth right, it's Ultimate Ears. Promising 360-degree immersive surround sound, a waterproof IPX7 rating, 15-hours of playtime and 30m Bluetooth range, the Boom 2 looks a bargain with this huge £70 saving. View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio 3D Audio smart speaker with Alexa £189.99 £139.99 at Amazon

The Echo Studio sounds big, goes loud and there's a good level of detail and dynamics. There's also support for 3D audio courtesy of Sony 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos. At this price, there's plenty going for it.View Deal

JBL Go 2 £30 £20 (Blue) at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours. Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

Prime Day tablet deals

Apple iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi £379 £378 at Amazon

It doesn't matter whether you want the space grey, silver or gold model – they're all on sale. You can currently save a small but significant £21 on this iPad Mini with 64GB storage.View Deal

Browse all the Prime Day tablets deals

Prime Day hi-fi deals

Yamaha CRX-N470D system £350 £219 at Amazon

This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune the radio, and also stream over Bluetooth, AirPlay. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer.View Deal

Browse all the Prime Day hi-fi and audio deals

Prime Day home cinema deals

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £299 at Amazon

You can now save a packet on this five-star 'bar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar with Alexa £389 £359 (White) at Amazon

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar £1500 £948 at Amazon

If you’ve been looking for a fuss-free way to get Dolby Atmos into your home, apart from the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, this is the best we’ve seen so far. With three HDMI inputs, USB, Bluetooth and high-res audio support, this is a bar that won't let you down.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 1080p projector £600 £399 at Amazon

If you want to spend less than £500 on an HD projector, this Epson should definitely make your shortlist. Its mighty bright picture is ideal for watching on sunny days, and its colour reproduction is spot-on. An excellent bargain.View Deal

Nebula Capsule projector £400 £240 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

JBL Bar 3.1 soundbar £480 £280 at Amazon

Not one we've tested but with this huge discount, the JBL Bar 3.1 certainly looks worth a punt. It's set-up to act as a home entertainment hub for all your 4K devices and offers plenty of beef with that 10in subwoofer.

Prime Day Apple deals

Apple iPad Air 10.5 64GB wi-fi £479 £406.80 at Amazon

You can score £72 off an iPad Air 64GB wi-fi (Space Grey), with this rare Apple discount. It's the 2019 model, which we highly rate and is even more attractive thanks to this tempting price tag.View Deal

See all our Prime Day Apple deals

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day 2019 was a two-day sale of pretty much non-stop deals that started on 15th July, 2019. Back in 2018, it was a 36-hour event that happened on 16th July.

Prime Day 2020 kicks off on 00.01am on Tuesday 13th October and ends on 23.59pm on Wednesday 14th October.

Previously, we had thought that Amazon might decide to go earlier than usual with Prime Day 2020 to get ahead of the competition, who might be readying rival deals for non-Prime members. There were rumours of an August date, and then September, but at least it is happening in good time before Black Friday.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon.

The special day of deals is a members-only affair, so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership. Up until 12th October, new Prime members can also get £5 credit added to their account when they sign up for Prime via Alexa on their Echo device by saying, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.”

Prime members are then able to take advantage of limited time only 'Lightning deals' as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site.

Amazon promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app (which gave members an early heads-up on the deals).

Prime Day will take place in the UK, US, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and, for the first time, Turkey and Brazil.

Prime Day 2019: what happened

So what did we learn from Prime Day last year? Well, there were A LOT of deals. And Amazon sold an almost unfathomably high number of products, which must mean there are lots of happy bargain-hunters enjoying their shiny new toys right now.

In total, Amazon sold 175 million items, making it the biggest ever shopping event for the online retail behemoth, bigger even than Black Friday. Amazon Prime members across 18 countries were involved, double the number since the first Prime Day five years ago.

And with more Prime members than ever signing up over the two days of Prime Day, it looks like Amazon Prime Day 2020 will only be bigger.

Prime Day 2019 in numbers

175 million items sold

$1 billion+ in savings worldwide

18 countries participated

2x as many Ring and Blink devices sold compared to last year

2x as many Fire TV Edition Smart TVs compared to last year

1 million headphones sold by Amazon US

200,000 TVs sold by Amazon US

100,000 lunchboxes sold by Amazon US

Prime Day 2019 best-selling items

Top-selling Prime Day deals included the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug.

Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, with the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote topping the Amazon devices charts. The Fire 7, meanwhile, was the biggest-selling Amazon tablet.

In the United Kingdom the best-selling items across the Prime Day sales were said to be the Sony PlayStation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush and Shark Vacuum Cleaner.

Still in the mood for shopping? Check out the best deals right now via the links below.