B&O partners with F1 champ Fernando Alonso for limited edition headphones

Love music and love F1 racing? If the recent Klipsch and McLaren partnership didn't seem like the best fit for you, Bang & Olufsen has a new proposition. The Danish high-end audio brand just announced a collaboration with two-time F1 World Champion and double 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Fernando Alonso, for a limited edition run of B&O’s new Beoplay E8 Sport earphones and Beosound Edge home speaker.

The partnership marks a celebration of Alonso’s pursuit to become the second driver in history to attain the legendary Triple Crown at this year’s Indy 500, and, according to both parties, it came naturally: music is a big part of Alonso’s routine when preparing for a race. Plus, he's a long-time fan of the brand.

“I have always used music as a training companion for maximum performance and when I mentally prepare for a race,” said Alonso, adding, “I wanted to partner with an audio brand that shared my enduring passion and determination for excellence. I use Bang & Olufsen products in my everyday life from my toughest training, to preparing myself for a race and relaxing in the garden with friends – so I could think of no better partner”.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

B&O says that the limited edition Fernando Alonso Beoplay E8 Sport earphones were designed to match the livery design of the No. 66 Arrow McLaren SP car, and to boast a sound quality that would make them a perfect choice when a driver is preparing for a race.

They also come with track-worthy design details such as a ridged gripped detail on the earphones to help adjustments when fingers are wet and sweaty. To avoid unnecessary stopping or distraction, the earphones can switch between tracks, take calls and activate Transparency Mode all with a simple tap or swipe of the finger, too.

Beoplay E8 Sport has an IP57 certification that protects them from dust, sweat and water intrusion of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The true wireless headphones come with five pairs of removable ear tips and three fins for the perfect fit, plus Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and aptX codecs.

The black wireless charging case is designed with materials such as rubber and textured silicone, and a sleek aluminium inlay with the official Alonso logo. Each earphone boasts a green anodized aluminium ring that marks the touch controls and bears the B&O logo on one earphone and Fernando Alonso’s signature on the other.

The collaboration is limited to an edition of only 66 units – the significance being that 66 is Fernando Alonso’s car number in the Indy 500 race this year.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

On to the special-edition Beosound Edge home speaker, then. Designed in collaboration with acclaimed designer, Michael Anastassiades, Beosound Edge sports a "ground-breaking" acoustical technology named Active Bass Port. The acoustic analogy apparently resembles that of a car’s spoiler, that automatically raises as the car speeds up. When playing at lower volumes, it is using the closed cabinet principle for the most accurate sound reproduction, and as you turn up the volume the Active Bass Port opens, to output a more energised bass. To deliver those impressive bass capabilities, Bang & Olufsen acoustic engineers have put in a 10-in woofer bass driver on one side – with slim design and long excursion. Meanwhile, both sides of the speaker enjoy a dedicated 4-in midrange and a ¾-in tweeter.

B&O says that the Fernando Alonso Beosound Edge home speaker allows for two placement options: on the floor as a striking centrepiece, or placed on the wall. Proximity sensors detect when you get close to it and discreetly illuminate the aluminium touch interface. Adjusting the sound is an innovation in itself: you gently roll the speaker forwards and backwards to increase and decrease the volume. Roll softly to change the volume moderately, or use a stronger touch to change it more dramatically. Let go, and it should gently roll back to its original position.

The limited Fernando Alonso Beosound Edge home speaker comes with Fernando Alonso’s signature on top of the speaker, right above the Bang & Olufsen logo and the official Alonso logo on the matte black fabric cover.

The collaboration is limited to an edition of only 14 speakers – this time, the significance is that it's Fernando Alonso’s lucky number and the number of his Formula One car.

Fernando Alonso Beoplay E8 Sport Edition earphones will cost £350/$400/ (around AU$640) and Beosound Edge is priced at £3200/$3800 (approx. AU$5320).

Both limited edition products will be available mid-September 2020. Visit Bang & Olufsen to register your interest.

