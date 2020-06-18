Bang & Olufsen targets fitness fanatics with Beoplay E8 Sport wireless earbuds

Bang & Olufsen has taken its first venture into sporty consumer electronics with the launch of its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Beoplay E8 Sport.

While many pairs of AirPods alternatives are arguably suitable for exercise, the Danish brand has specifically designed its Beoplay E8 Sport as ideal companions for gym bunnies and sport nuts.

To that end, the sporty versions of the existing E8 earbuds boast IP57 certification, meaning they’re protected from dust, sweat and water intrusion of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

A ridged grippy detail on the buds helps easily facilitate adjustments when fingers are wet or sweaty, while the wireless charging case uses rubber and textured silicone, in addition to corrosion-resistant, anodised aluminium, to keep it looking fresh.

For easy control during exercise, functions such as track skipping and activating Transparency Mode (allowing wearers to briefly hear the outside world), can be achieved with one tap or swipe of an earbud.

The Beoplay E8 Sport, which support aptX and AAC Bluetooth 5, and boast an impressive 30-hour combined battery life, come with five removable ear tips and three fins. They will be available in Oxygen Blue or Black from 9th July, priced £300 ($350).

