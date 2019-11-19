B&O launches 65-inch Beovision Harmony OLED TV with folding sound system

If Bang & Olufsen's 77-inch Beovision Harmony OLED TV is a little too big for your living room, then good news - there's a new 65-inch model to set your sights on.

The B&O Beovision Harmony 65" is a 65-inch take on the original 77-inch behemoth that launched back in April. Like big brother, this TV's sound system folds up when not in use, doubling as a nice bit of interior decor. In this mode, the screen rests close to the floor, partially covered by the oak- and aluminium-clad speakers.

Switch the TV on, and the speakers fan out like a butterfly's wings, and the screen rises to the optimum height.

That's not the only trick up its sleeve, though. Streaming services TuneIn and Deezer come built-in, and it's compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Chromecast built-in, for beaming content to it wirelessly from a mobile device.

The OLED set also uses LG's webOS platform, giving you access to all the usual smart TV features like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Like what you see? The Beovision Harmony 65" is on sale now for €13,500.

MORE:

Hands-on review: B&O Beovision Harmony

The best Black Friday 2019 UK deals live right now

The best Black Friday OLED TV deals live right now